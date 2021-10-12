"
Video/Media

Paramount+ launches live streaming channels

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/10/2021
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Paramount+ today introduced Live Channels, a new product feature that curates the most popular shows and movies on the service in linear channels, allowing subscribers to sit back and start streaming premium content. This new offering launches today with a collection of themed channels inspired by the service's most streamed genres, such as Kids & Family Fun, Crime & Justice and Reality TV: Competitions, as well as fan-favorite franchises, such as PAW PATROL and STAR TREK.

The thoughtfully programmed channels, which highlight the diversity and depth of Paramount+, will minimize consumer search time and foster discovery of new programming. The first group of channels launching today offers something for everyone and includes:

  • 24/7 Laughs — A destination for feel-good, laugh-out-loud content from popular series such as HOT IN CLEVELAND, RENO 911 and TOSH.O
  • Adult Animation — Genre-defining series such as BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD, CELEBRITY DEATHMATCH and DARIA
  • All Day Drama — The best in drama, including everything from EVIL and THE TWILIGHT ZONE to TOUCHED BY AN ANGEL and THE GUARDIAN
  • Animation Favorites — Beloved kids' animated series, such as AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER, RUGRATS, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS and THE FAIRLY ODDPARENTS
  • Black Voices — A celebration of Black voices and stories with a collection of popular series such as CHAPPELLE'S SHOW, KEY & PEELE, THE GAME and THE NEIGHBORHOOD
  • Crime & Justice — Primetime procedurals such as BULL, BLUE BLOODS, CSI: MIAMI, MACGYVER, SEAL TEAM and THE GOOD WIFE
  • History & Undiscovered — A curated selection for historians from the Smithsonian Channel, including SACRED SITES, SECRETS, AMERICA'S HIDDEN STORIES and SECRETS UNLOCKED
  • Kids & Family Fun — A destination for the whole family to enjoy favorites such as HENRY DANGER, iCARLY, THE THUNDERMANS and ZOEY 101
  • Nostalgic Hits — A playlist featuring episodes from iconic series, including BEVERLY HILLS 90210, CHEERS, FRASIER, SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH and WINGS
  • PAW Patrol — Home to all things PAW PATROL, including PAW PATROL: LIVE AT HOME!, PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE and, of course, the original series that started it all
  • Preschool Corner — Parent-approved programming for pint-sized viewers such as BLUE'S CLUES, BUBBLE GUPPIES, DORA THE EXPLORER, PAW PATROL and PEPPA PIG
  • Reality TV: Competition — A collection of reality TV's most popular series, including INK MASTER, RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE and SURVIVOR
  • Reality TV: Shores — Hours of content from the fist-pumping franchise, including episodes from JERSEY SHORE, JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION and FLORIBAMA SHORE
  • SpongeBob Universe — Home to all things Bikini Bottom, the channel will feature episodes from SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS and KAMP KORAL: SPONGEBOB'S UNDER YEARS, as well as popular SPONGEBOB movies
  • Star Trek — A destination for STAR TREK fans, featuring popular originals such as STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and STAR TREK: PICARD, plus iconic series such as STAR TREK: ENTERPRISE and STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION.
  • Survivor — Featuring 40 seasons of the long-running reality series
  • The Challenge — The best moments from the hit-reality series, including THE CHALLENGE and THE CHALLENGE: ALL-STARS
  • TV Classics — A curated selection of timeless series such as I LOVE LUCY, THE LOVE BOAT and THE TWILIGHT ZONE

The new product feature is available 24/7 to all subscribers and supported on the Paramount+ app. The Live Channels feature joins the service's Live TV offering that includes championship sports, such as THE NFL ON CBS and UEFA, as well as breaking news from CBSN and the latest in entertainment news from ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT. Premium subscribers also have access to their local live CBS station here, which includes the live stream of must-watch events and specials such as NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE'S BIG BASH, a star-studded special airing live on Dec. 31.

The curated playlists are an evolution of the Paramount+ experience and will complement the service's robust on-demand offering, which includes a slate of originals and exclusives such as CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, SOUTH PARK: POST COVID, STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE and 1883, the much-anticipated "Yellowstone" prequel that premieres exclusives on the service on Dec. 19. Paramount+ is also home to a world-class movie library that includes thousands of popular titles and an unmatched catalogue with over 30,000 episodes from leading entertainment brands, such as BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and the Smithsonian Channel.

ViacomCBS

