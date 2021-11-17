Sign In Register
Video/Media

Paramount+ adds record weekly subs, hours streamed

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/17/2021
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC) today announced that Paramount+ experienced its most successful week ever, adding more than one million new subscribers and setting a new record for total signups since its rebrand.

The service also set new records for most hours streamed and highest level of subscriber engagement. The successful week was fueled by the premiere of the family-friendly film CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG; the new original scripted drama MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, from YELLOWSTONE co-creator Taylor Sheridan; live NFL ON CBS local market games; the highly anticipated CBS event ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY; America's most-watched news program, 60 MINUTES; and Paramount+ originals SEAL TEAM, THE GAME and the second season of THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS.

Contributing to the service's best week ever, CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG, which premiered on the service the same day it hit theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 10, set a new record as the service's most-watched original film. Paramount+ original series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, which debuted on Sunday, Nov. 14, was the #1 scripted original drama since the rebrand of Paramount+. In addition, Paramount+, which features live NFL ON CBS local market games, scored its second-most-streamed NFL regular-season week ever, in terms of total minutes streamed and unique viewers.

"This week we ushered in a mix of must-see originals, a blockbuster family film and top-tier sports that appealed to the whole household. This is a content strategy we will continue to lean into as we invest in scaling Paramount+," said Tom Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. "The remarkable levels of engagement we are seeing are a testament to the power of great storytelling on the service and the sheer breadth and depth of our content offering."

New episodes of STAR TREK: PRODIGY, THE GAME and the new season of THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS will continue to debut exclusively on Paramount+ every Thursday, while episodes of MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN will roll out every Sunday. Upcoming originals and exclusives for Paramount+ include season four of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY premiering on Nov. 18; the SOUTH PARK: POST COVID exclusive event on Nov. 25; and new series 1883, the highly anticipated YELLOWSTONE prequel, on Dec. 19.

ViacomCBS

