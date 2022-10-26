Omdia's first Games Peripherals Forecast finds global revenue will reach $8.5B in 2027

LONDON — Total consumer spend on games peripherals stood at $8.2bn in 2021, according to the findings from Omdia's first Games Peripherals Forecast. After standing at just $6.3bn and $6.4bn in 2018 and 2019 respectively, peripherals revenue exploded during lockdown, rising 23% in 2020 alone as consumers sought to improve their home entertainment options.

The flip side of this COVID-related growth is that revenue will fall by 13% year on year in 2022 as twin factors take effect – a correction from the new gaming patterns initiated by lockdowns and a general tightening of spend from consumers exposed to greater macroeconomic pressures than before. Yet peripherals remain on a new, higher growth path, with revenue as of 2027 forecast to hit $8.5bn. Gamepads are the largest contributors to peripherals spend, accounting for 45% of the total in 2022.

The Games Peripherals Market Database covers the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, China, Japan, and South Korea. Each territory contains splits for gamepads, headsets, keyboards, mice, and other types of peripherals such as gamer chairs and steering wheels covering between 2018 to 2027 inclusive.

Read the full press release here.

Omdia