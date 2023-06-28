Omdia: TikTok, YouTube and Twitch beat Netflix as most popular video services with under 25s in Spain

LONDON – New exclusive research from Omdia reveals YouTube, TikTok and Twitch are the most popular video services with the under 25 age group in Spain. Netflix continues to be popular with all other age groups.

TikTok has been enhancing its services across several entertainment categories. It was the official entertainment partner of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, UK through a partnership with the European Broadcasting Union, and offered exclusive content from the event with live performances, interviews, and behind the scenes scoops. This activity generated 4.8 billion views on TikTok and 540 million views of official videos on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

TikTok expanded its presence in the soccer market in June 2021, with its global sponsorship of the delayed UEFA Euro 2020 championship, a deal that it regards as a precursor to further marketing deals in soccer, followed by other deals for UEFA’s Women’s EURO 2022. TikTok also formed partnerships with broadcasters, players, and pundits to create a pipeline of unique content for its platform.

