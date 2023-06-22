Sign In Register
Video/Media

Omdia: Netflix originals account for less than 40% of viewing in key markets

News Wire Feed

LONDON – Origination has become of even greater strategic importance to Netflix as it builds its worldwide footprint and faces competition from the owners of the biggest content catalogs in the world (US studios) and deeply entrenched local players. New analysis from Omdia of PlumResearch data reveals the importance of originals in the US and other key Netflix markets.

In the US, 35.6% of total hours watched in the first three months of 2023 were Netflix originals. The US was its biggest market, with a total of 14.8 billion hours streamed in 1Q 2023. Originals accounted for the largest share of total hours watched in Poland - just under 40%. At the other end of the scale were Japan (20.6%) and South Korea (25.4%).

Although these percentages appear to be low, considering the massive investments Netflix has made in original content, Omdia estimates that last year the vast majority of Netflix originals were produced in the US: 403 titles out of a total 935 titles launched in 2022.

The analysis of viewing of local Netflix originals (i.e., originals produced in the country in question) offers a noticeably different perspective of the streamer's success with local production. Out of all original hours watched in South Korea, local titles accounted for nearly 68%. The US also had a high percentage of 61.4%, and both countries were very far ahead of the next placed country, Japan. Viewing of German originals in Germany was just 2.7%.

Read the full press release here.

Omdia

