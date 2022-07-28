Sign In Register
Video/Media

Omdia joins IBC2022 as exclusive research partner

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/28/2022
Comment (0)

LONDON – Omdia has been designated as the official research partner for IBC2022 in Amsterdam this September, IBC's first in-person event after two years of virtual formats. Through the strategic alliance, this year's conference delegates will have access to Omdia's exclusive report, The Advertising Revolution: How CTV, FAST, and AVOD Are Reshaping the TV and Video Landscape.

"Innovations in ad-supported video on demand (AVOD), free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST), connected TV (CTV) advertising, and hybrid subscription models will make advertising the fastest-growing premium TV and video segment over the next five years, with revenues increasing by over 20% to exceed $320bn in 2027," said Rob Gallagher, VP of Omdia's Media and Entertainment practice. "We're looking forward to delivering insights and advice about the trends, strategies and technologies that will shape the market to ensure IBC's community of service providers, content owners and technology vendors remain on the competitive frontline."

Findings from the report will be presented during the conference programme as well as on the Showcase Theatre by a team of Omdia analysts led by Gallagher that includes Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Research Director, Visual Entertainment, Dan Simmons, Research Director, Media Delivery and Matthew Bailey, Principal Analyst, Advertising.

IBC2022 promises to be a hotbed of activity through its exhibition, conference, industry sessions and more. Adding to the broad and diverse range of content is IBC's new Showcase Theatre and Innovation Stage which will feature live demos, masterclasses, and thought-leadership insights on key trends and opportunities from leading technology providers.

Read the full press release here.

Omdia

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
