Omdia: China expects over 50% share of unit and area shipments in large area displays

LONDON – Shipments of large-area display in 2022 decreased by 8% year on year (YoY) in unit and 3% YoY, according to Omdia's latest Large Area Display Market Tracker 3Q22.

According to Omdia's research, China is expected to take 55.2% share of total large area display unit shipments followed by Taiwan with 24.9% and South Korea with 14.7% in 2022. China is also expected to take the largest share of total large area shipment area with 61.3% share followed by Taiwan with 17.1% and South Korea with 15.4% in same period. BOE expects to take largest share for both unit and area shipments of large area display with 33.1% and 26.1% share respectively in 2022 followed by Innolux with 13.3% for unit shipments and China Star with 17.4% for area shipments.

