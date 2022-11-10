Omdia: 500 million connected cars are new media opportunity

LONDON – The connected car market is the latest battleground for media companies, as they prepare to fight for a piece of an addressable market that will be comparable in scale to that of pay TV set-top boxes by 2025, according to Omdia's latest research.

Omdia expects connected car numbers to increase from 230 million in 2021 to reach 571 million cars on the road by 2025.

The push towards autonomous cars - allowing the driver to consume media– will be a key longer-term segment for media companies to target.

Monetization opportunities are already being seen in the market, with infotainment add-on bundles allowing for renewable after sales revenues. Other major opportunities include whilst cars are parked to charge thus enabling video and advertisements to be consumed and upgraded hardware packages at point of sale.

CarPlay 2, Android Automotive and Amazon's automotive Fire TV solution are already gaining partnerships in the market and many more will come as automotive vendors make important decisions about pursuing purely first-party in car solutions or working with external partners.

