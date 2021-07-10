NOS taps Comcast's Metrological for apps

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands – Metrological, a Comcast Company, today announced that NOS, the largest communication and entertainment group in Portugal, is leveraging the Metrological Application Platform to bring additional premium apps and OTT services to their TV subscribers.

As previously announced, the Metrological Application Platform is integrated across NOS' next-gen UMA set-top boxes (STBs). This enables easy onboarding, optimization and monetization of OTT services and app content. Now, NOS is using the Platform's unified TV App Store and back-office product suite to integrate more, popular premium apps, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and niche and localized content, such as Euronews, Vimeo and Accuweather, into its UMA STB user interfaces. NOS benefits from apps built with the open, lightweight Lightning™ Software Development Kit (SDK). This optimizes the user experience for high-performant apps, across all NOS next-gen devices.

With the Metrological Application Platform, service providers can choose content from the Metrological App Library, which includes more than 300 pre-integrated TV apps, to offer their subscribers. The Metrological Application Platform is deployed at multiple Tier 1 cable and telco companies globally.

NOS

Metrological