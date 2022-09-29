Nokia deploys state-of-the-art network to support Poland's TV infrastructure

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced that together with Emitel and Oscilloquartz, it has completed the deployment of Poland's most advanced IP transport and synchronization network for the nationwide coverage of digital TV broadcast services. The network, designed to provide the highest quality, reliability and resiliency, will support Emitel's DVB-T2 infrastructure with the utmost availability, through which 13 million Poles receive almost 30 TV channels in high definition.

The network is purposed to support the nationwide infrastructure for Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) and multimedia distribution, as well as to meet the growing demand for data transmission like video traffic growth and internet access. Digital Terrestrial Television (DVB-T2) is the primary TV source for over 13 million Polish viewers.

The strategic decision by the Polish government and regulators to upgrade all broadcast systems to the new DVB-T2 standard required upgrading the transport network in order to increase capacity, support new applications, and ensure very high synchronization accuracy and resilience, providing viewers with consistently excellent sound and video quality. Since DVB-T2 broadcasting involves very stringent time synchronization requirements, the transport network plays a key role in ensuring network time synchronization with sub-microsecond accuracy for each DVB-T2 transmitter, protecting against signal interference and spoofing.

This transport network, comprising over 500 Nokia IP/MPLS routers across 300 locations and more than 130 advanced Primary Reference Timing Clocks by Oscilloquartz simultaneously with other infrastructure and network elements, is one of the most advanced IP/MPLS transport networks supporting time synchronization distribution in Europe today.

