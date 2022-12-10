Nokia demos 5G private wireless immersive experience

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced that it is working with industry partners* to show how 5G private wireless will significantly enhance the customer stadium and media experience during the 2022 TISSOT UCI Track World Championships, being held from 12-16 October near Paris.

Nokia has deployed a 5G Modular Private Wireless (MPW) network at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome. During the five-day event, enhanced viewing and entertainment experience will be offered to fans, athletes, organizers and broadcasters, in cooperation with UCI and Eurovision Sport for TV production.

Nokia is using both 5G mmWave and 5G cmWave to show how they deliver extreme capacity, ultra-low latency and ultra-high throughput to meet the diverse demands of many stakeholders – spectators, sponsors, medias. Beyond the immersive experience, robust private wireless networks also support video and data sharing to improve situational awareness in the stadium for security and safety teams.

Live video streams of races will be shown on a large screen at the Nokia booth. Visitors can tailor their view of the action, thanks to 360° robotic cameras at the velodrome operated remotely in real-time. Using 5G smartphones, tablets and headsets, they can access multi-screen views and race statistics in augmented reality as well as hear the the sounds of the track, the atmosphere in the stadium or audio commentary in the language of their choice.

Nokia will also show how 5G private wireless networks support other stakeholders such as media photographers who will be able to upload images in an instant. Under the 5G Stadium Lab program, Nokia will continue its work with industry partners to develop compelling Industry 4.0 use cases for use at future sporting events.

