Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

NFL preps new premium streaming service

News Analysis Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading 5/26/2022
Comment (0)

Following in the footsteps of Major League Baseball (MLB) and other major sports leagues, the National Football League (NFL) reportedly plans to launch its own premium streaming service in July.

As first reported by Sports Business Journal, NFL owners approved the plan at their meeting in Atlanta earlier this week. The new NFL Plus service will offer live games on mobile phones and tablets and will likely cost about $5 a month, although the pricing could change before launch, according to the report.

But even with the new streaming service, all NFL games will remain on their current broadcast and pay-TV channels. So, NFL Plus will complement, not replace, the league's main TV platforms.

The NFL did not respond to inquiries from Light Reading about the new service.

With the expected July debut, the new streaming service would be up and running in time for the NFL's pre-season games this summer, as well as its regular-season and playoff contests in the fall and winter. The service would reportedly offer the same games that fans can now see on TV stations in their local markets for no charge. In addition, it would feature other football-related content, possibly including radio broadcasts, podcasts and miscellaneous team-created content.

NFL Plus will take the place of football streaming packages that were previously available on Yahoo and Verizon. The deals with those carriers expired after last season. By going it alone in the streaming space, the league will be able to glean greater data on its viewers.

Amazon, Apple wait in the wings

But the new streaming service will remain separate from Sunday Ticket, the popular out-of-market pay service that delivers all NFL games every week. The Sunday Ticket package, which has run exclusively on DirecTV since 1994 on deals set to expire after the upcoming football season, is likely heading to either Amazon or Apple for more than $2 billion a year, according to multiple reports.

Amazon and Apple are also reportedly negotiating with the NFL to take an equity stake in NFL Media Properties, which runs the NFL Network, NFL.com, NFL Films, NFL Mobile, NFL Now and NFL RedZone services. Any deal would likely cover the new NFL Plus service as well.

The NFL Plus plans come after the league struck new agreements with five major media players last year to sell broadcast and pay-TV rights to NFL games for about $110 billion over 11 years. Under those deals, Fox, NBCUniversal, Disney, CBS parent Paramount and Amazon will all carry games each week, starting with the 2023 season.

Related posts:

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Amdocs Open RAN Solution Profile
Open RAN Solution Datasheet
The business drivers for building smarter RANs
Open RAN case study: Advancing connectivity in Indonesia
Juniper Experience-First Networking for Service Providers
RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) - Unlocking the True Potential of O-RAN
The Road to Open-RAN Success, Mastering Open Ecosystems
Juniper Networks Collaborates with Vodafone and Parallel Wireless on Groundbreaking Open RAN Use Case Trial
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
Huawei’s Intelligent World 2030 Envisions a Brighter Future By Pedro Pereira, for Huawei
Mobile Telecom – Leading and Enabling the Path to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, for Nokia
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE