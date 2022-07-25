NFL launches premium streaming service starting at $4.99 per month

NEW YORK – NFL+ – the National Football League's exclusive video streaming subscription service – officially launches TODAY.

With NFL+, fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers access to live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games (phone and tablet only), live local and national audio for every game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

NFL+ marks the next evolution of the NFL's direct-to-consumer offering, building upon what the league developed with NFL Game Pass*. With the growth of OTT, NFL+ is the NFL's commitment to bringing fans the content they want and delivering a marquee direct-to-consumer experience. (*With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.)

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.

Provided below is a breakdown of the NFL+ and NFL+ Premium products:

NFL+

Live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices

Live out-of-market preseason games across all devices

Live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season

NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free)

$4.99/month or $39.99/year

NFL+ Premium (includes features of product formerly known as NFL Game Pass)

All features of NFL+

Full game replays across devices (ad-free)

Condensed game replays across devices (ad-free)

Coaches Film including All-22 (ad-free)

$9.99/month or $79.99/year

Read the full announcement here.

National Football League (NFL)