Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

New group forms to provide managed video services to cable ops and telcos

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/17/2021
Comment (0)

The market for supplying managed, IP-based video services to small and midsized cable operators and telcos got a bit more crowded with the introduction of a partnership comprised of a handful of video technology and distribution players.

Jackson Energy Authority's new, hosted headend management streaming platform, called E+ Premier, is powered by Harmonic's VOS 360 cloud platform. It's supported by integrations with several other tech partners, including Viamedia and Comcast-owned FreeWheel (for dynamic ad insertion), Minerva, Enghouse Interactive, Nagra and SeaChange International.

Supported by an architecture that's been pre-integrated with a mix of tech and distribution partners, E+ Premier is designed to deliver managed IP- and app-based video services as well as legacy QAM-based video services. Click here for a larger version of this image. (Image source: Harmonic)
Supported by an architecture that's been pre-integrated with a mix of tech and distribution partners, E+ Premier is designed to deliver managed IP- and app-based video services as well as legacy QAM-based video services.
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Image source: Harmonic)

In addition to delivering adaptive bit rate (ABR) streams for IP- and app-based video services, E+ Premier is capable of processing and delivering legacy MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 signals for both live TV and on-demand content. E+ Premier also supports cloud DVR services.

Jackson Energy Authority (JEA), which has transport rights for more than 300 national TV channels/networks, effectively serves as a multi-tenant headend that, in tandem with its tech partners, handles elements such as video packaging and processing, content protection, and apps for various streaming platforms. To deliver local broadcast TV signals, JEA would receive those from the partner operator, process and package those feeds at its multi-tenant headend, and then send them back on a private circuit for delivery to pay-TV customers.

Billed as a hosted, turnkey offering, E+ Premier aims to consolidate and economize existing headends, reduce infrastructure costs and enable cable and telco partners to rapidly launch new streaming services and advanced advertising capabilities, JEA and its partners said.

Targeting a larger market

The JEA-led group will now take aim at a managed pay-TV and video streaming market already targeted by companies and organizations such as TiVo, which recently acquired the assets of MobiTV, MediaKind, Tangerine Global, Adara Technologies, Com Net Inc. and a startup called Shift 2 Stream, among others.

JEA, an operator and multichannel video programming distributor (MVND) based in west Tennessee, started its integration work with Harmonic and Nagra some 18 months ago. That work initially underpinned a new, app-based IPTV service that JEA recently soft-launched to its own customers, with plans underway to follow with a full commercial launch. JEA and its tech partners are now pushing ahead with a managed, hosted platform that can be used by other operators.

"We wanted to build a platform for our own customer base and then extend that out to other operators," Ben Lovins, SVP of the telecommunications division at JEA, explained.

"The goal here is to use this solution to white-label it," said Xavier Fustagueras, SVP Americas at Nagra, which is supplying pieces such as the TV backoffice and user experience for the new managed video offering.

Lovins said the new offering will have multiple sales paths into the market, relying on partners such as Harmonic and Nagra as well as Mega Hertz, which has signed on as a reseller.

JEA is the first announced multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD) to take advantage of this new pre-integrated managed streaming platform. Other partners are expected to be announced in the coming week, according to Fustagueras.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Deploying mmWave to unleash 5G’s full potential
WEBINAR: The journey to virtualized RAN: Insights 2021
5G is Changing the Game – Right Now. Is Your Infrastructure Ready?
The Journey to Virtualized RAN: Insights 2021
Automate and accelerate your migration to open vRAN
Build a modern foundation for RAN
OMDIA WEBINAR: The Telco Ecosystem Evolution
Creating value and opportunity at the service provider network edge
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
August 25, 2021 Why Customer Care Is Key to a Successful Broadband Business: Lessons From ALLO Communications 
August 26, 2021 5G Open RAN Deployment
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE