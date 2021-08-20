New Disney-NCTC deal includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+

BURBANK, Calif., LENEXA, Kan. – Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (NYSE: DIS) and the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) today announced a new, multi-year distribution agreement that will continue to make Disney's robust lineup of sports, news, kids, family and general entertainment programming available to NCTC's more than 700 small and mid-sized independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S.

As part of the deal, NCTC member operators will now offer the ACC Network to their customers, allowing fans and followers of the Atlantic Coast Conference to access the multiplatform network beginning September 1.

The comprehensive distribution agreement between the parties also includes the ability to market the streaming services Disney+ and ESPN+, joining Hulu which is already available to some operators. NCTC member operators will be able to link their customers directly to the Disney+ and ESPN+ websites where new subscribers can sign up.

In addition to the ACC Network, NCTC member operators will continue to make Disney's premier networks available including the ESPN networks, the Disney branded channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels, as well as retransmission consent for the ABC Owned Television Stations.

The Walt Disney Company

National Cable Television Cooperative