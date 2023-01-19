Netflix taps Nielsen for linear and streaming audience data

NEW YORK – Nielsen has announced an expansion of its relationship with Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), which includes a multi-year agreement to provide linear and streaming audience data across the U.S., Mexico and Poland. In the U.S., Netflix will subscribe to Nielsen's National TV measurement data and Streaming Platform Ratings. In Mexico and Poland, Netflix will subscribe to cross-platform audience insights which are derived from streaming panels in each respective market.

As the television landscape continues to evolve, it is critical for streaming services to understand and measure audience behavior and viewing preferences to make informed business decisions. With insights from across Nielsen's measurement services, Netflix will now have a holistic view of cross-media consumption.

Read the full announcement here.

Nielsen