Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Netflix now counts 231M global subscribers, names co-CEOs

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Netflix is full of surprises. In addition to beating subscriber forecasts in the fourth quarter of 2022, the company also announced big changes in its executive lineup.

Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters are now Netflix's co-CEOs, with Reed Hastings taking the role of executive chairman. Netflix co-founder Hastings previously served as a co-CEO with Sarandos. Netflix said the move completes its succession process, noting that the announcement formalizes how things have been operating at the company.

Among other moves, Bela Bajaria, formerly Netflix's head of global TV, is now the company's chief content officer, and Scott Stuber has been named chairman of Netflix Film.

(Source: Netflix)
(Source: Netflix)

Netflix added 7.66 million subs worldwide, extending its total to 231 million. While it added fewer subscribers than a year ago, the result beat guidance that Netflix would add 4.5 million subs in Q4 2022. Netflix shares were up $13.18 (4.17%) to $328.96 in after-hours trading on Thursday.

Netflix saw subscriber growth across all regions: US and Canada (+910,000, up 10%), Europe Middle East and Africa (+3.2 million, up 2%), Latin America (+1.76 million, up 2%) and Asia Pacific (+1.8 million, up 17%).

Ad plan performance

The company didn't offer much commentary on its new ad-supported tier. It said the new offering isn't cannibalizing its customer base and the plan is expected to have only a "modest" impact on incremental revenue and profit in 2023.

"While it's still early days for ads, and we have lots to do (in particular, better targeting and measurement), we are pleased with our progress to date across every dimension: member experience, value to advertisers, and incremental contribution to our business," Netflix said in its Q4 2022 investor letter (PDF). "Also, as expected, we've seen very little switching from other plans. Overall the reaction to this launch from both consumers and advertisers has confirmed our belief that our ad-supported plan has strong unit economics (at minimum, in-line with or better than the comparable ad-free plan) and will generate incremental revenue and profit, though the impact on 2023 will be modest given that this will build slowly over time."

Netflix launched that plan, called Basic with Ads, in a dozen countries last November. The ad-supported tier sells for $6.99 per month in the US but doesn't initially support Netflix's entire library or downloads.

Netflix said quarterly revenues rose 1.9% to $7.85 billion, just ahead of an expected $7.77 billion. Netflix expects Q1 2023 revenues of $8.17 billion.

Paid sharing set to expand

Netflix no longer forecasts paid subscriber numbers as revenue becomes its "primary top-line metric" as it develops new revenue streams tied to advertising and a relatively new paid sharing initiative.

Netflix intends to start rolling out paid sharing more broadly in the first quarter of 2023. And though the terms of use limit Netflix usage to a household, the company also recognizes that some subs share their accounts more broadly. To that end, Netflix said it's working to develop new features that, for example, let subs review which devices are using their account and transfer those to a profile in a new account.

"As we roll out paid sharing, members in many countries will also have the option to pay extra if they want to share Netflix with people they don't live with. As is the case today, all members will be able to watch while traveling, whether on a TV or mobile device," Netflix said.

Though Netflix did not provide any specific subscriber guidance, it expects that expanding paid sharing will alter paid subscriber patterns in 2023. The company says it's "likely" that paid net adds will be greater in Q2 2023 than in Q1 2023.

That notion is drawn from the company's experience with paid sharing in test markets such as Latin America, where it saw some "cancel reaction" early on but later saw "borrower households" start to activate their standalone accounts and extra member accounts.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
WWT’s Converged Edge Platform
Gaming, Entertainment, Media and Metaverse (GEMM) - WWT and Intel
Reimagining Audacy's Digital Future in the Age of Streaming
How Gaming, Entertainment, and Media Companies Can Create Extraordinary Immersive Experiences
Introducing Immersive Experience (IX)
Blog - Futureproof your residential broadband network, without a crystal ball
Blog - Beyond broadband: Monetizing your fiber investments
5G Core Networks Operator Survey
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE