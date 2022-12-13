Nearly half of OTT subscribers switch services multiple times a year

DALLAS – A new Parks Associates whitepaper, Optimizing Video, Enhancing Content Performance for OTT Success, reports that nearly half of OTT subscribers hop between services, outside of Netflix, multiple times over a 12-month period. The whitepaper, released in partnership with SymphonyAI Media, examines the current state of the competitive streaming video market and the benefits of implementing data-driven solutions able to handle today's complex revenue models.

The whitepaper also reports 48% of subscribers cited content or a specific program as the primary motivation to subscribe to a new service. Content performance data is an increasingly valuable asset as media organizations must continuously assess, demonstrate, and predict the value of a service's catalog within the licensing ecosystem. Data-driven solutions that can measure and predict the profit generated by a specific asset, series, or partnership enable media organizations to optimize pricing terms for both direct-to-consumer and licensed distribution, align offerings with specific audience interests, and optimize revenue models.

