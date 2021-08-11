Sign In Register
Video/Media

NCTC, Qwilt connect on content delivery tech and services

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/8/2021
LENEXA, Kan., and REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – NCTC and Qwilt today announced the launch of their joint initiative to upgrade NCTC member networks across the United States with Qwilt's CDN technology and services based on Open Caching.

NCTC and Qwilt are offering this CDN upgrade to qualifying NCTC members. The upgrade includes Qwilt-provided CDN hardware installed in NCTC member networks as well as Qwilt software and cloud services. Qwilt's CDN service offers open APIs to content publishers so every NCTC member that deploys this solution will be federated together by Qwilt's cloud service into a unified CDN, making onboarding for content providers simple. Major content providers have already expressed their support for Open Caching as an attractive model for content delivery and a solution they will use to meet their content delivery requirements in NCTC member networks.

Qwilt's innovative model for content delivery, taking hold with service providers around the world, is based on Open Caching which was developed by the Streaming Video Alliance through a multi-year collaboration across the streaming ecosystem. Qwilt's solution has already been deployed by major service providers around the world and has been operational for many years, providing high quality delivery of content for some of the world's largest streaming platforms.

Read the full announcement here.

Qwilt
National Cable Television Cooperative

