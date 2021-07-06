Sign In Register
Video/Media

NBCU's Peacock sets launch on Samsung smart TVs

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/7/2021
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Peacock and Samsung today announced that NBCUniversal's streaming service will be available on Samsung Smart TVs beginning tomorrow, June 8. The Peacock app will bring tens of thousands of hours of on demand movies and shows, as well as live news and sports programming to millions of Samsung Smart TV households nationwide.

For access to everything Peacock has to offer, Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 per month. Viewers may also upgrade to an ad-free version of Peacock Premium for an additional $5.00 per month. In addition to Samsung Smart TVs, Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft's Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation5; and VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs.

Comcast's eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.

Peacock

