NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises launches streaming studio

MIAMI – NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises announced today the creation of Telemundo Streaming Studios, the first-ever studio in Hispanic media exclusively dedicated to serving the growing Latino streaming audiences in the US and around the world.

Building upon its decade-long success across streaming platforms with original titles such as El Señor de los Cielos, La Reina del Sur, El Recluso, No Te Puedes Esconder, Jugar con Fuego and, most recently, Dime Quien Soy, 100 Dias para Enamorarnos, Falsa Identidad and Mariposa de Barrio, Telemundo is investing to expand its production capabilities to create original premium scripted content exclusively designed to fulfill the growing needs of direct-to-consumer platforms. In addition to developing and producing its own IP, the new studio will offer production services to direct-to-consumer platforms in search of high-quality production expertise and capabilities.

Based out of Miami, Telemundo Streaming Studios will be housed under award-winning production powerhouse Telemundo Global Studios, led by its President Marcos Santana, who will continue to oversee all original scripted productions for the Telemundo network and other platforms, including international co-productions.

Telemundo Streaming Studios will leverage Telemundo's extensive experience and production know-how to develop and produce some of the most exciting and innovative Spanish-language shows for streaming platforms in the US and the world. The new production unit launches with more than 35 projects in development and in production including the dramedy Armas de Mujer for Peacock and the runaway hit El Marginal Season 4 and 5 for Netflix, as well as the remake of international acclaimed Historia de un Clan, upcoming seasons of El Recluso, a new version of El Diario de un Gigolo and the action-packed series El Immortal.

