NBCU, ReachTV strike new airport distribution deal

Light Reading 6/7/2021
NEW YORK – Today, NBCUniversal and ReachTV announced a new, scaled content and monetization partnership that will take flight across more than 90 airports in the US, Canada, and the UK. The expanded collaboration between the media and technology powerhouse and the groundbreaking in-airport entertainment company will bring NBCUniversal's beloved content -- from local news to Peacock -- to the TV screens that light up travelers' journeys every step of the way. From concourses to lounges, bars and restaurants to retail hubs and newsstands, airport gates, and over one million hotel rooms, advertisers will have myriad new ways to connect with more than one billion consumers as they embark on their long-awaited adventures.

The expansive new partnership, which builds upon the companies' relationship since 2019, focuses on two critical areas of NBCUniversal's and ReachTV's businesses:

  • Best-in-Class Programming: Powered by NBCUniversal Local's NBC Everywhere, the media and technology company will provide best-in-class programming to ReachTV's scaled out-of-home offering. From Local, National, and Financial News to Peacock, NBC Entertainment, and Sports, consumers will have unprecedented access to entertaining and informing content on every leg of their journey.
  • Exclusive Monetization Partnership: A true, reciprocal partnership, NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships and ReachTV will work together exclusively to connect audiences and marketers at the cultural crossroads of their travels. The two companies will work in concert on client and agency discussions, with NBCUniversal providing ongoing sales support, market intelligence, and more to ReachTV.

