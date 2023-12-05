NBCU ad sales chief Linda Yaccarino sets her exit

NEW YORK – NBCUniversal today announced that Linda Yaccarino is leaving the company, effective immediately. Mark Marshall, currently President, Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships, will become interim Chairman of NBCUniversal's Advertising and Partnerships group, reporting to Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Mark Lazarus was named Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in May 2020. In this role, Lazarus is responsible for the company's television networks - NBC, Telemundo, USA Network, SYFY, Bravo, Oxygen True Crime, E!, Universal Kids, and international networks. He also oversees the company's Direct to Consumer businesses, including Peacock, as well as NBC Sports Group, owned television stations, and NBC affiliate relations. Prior to joining NBCUniversal, Lazarus was President of Media and Marketing at CSE, and previously served as President of Turner Entertainment Group from 2003 to 2008, where he oversaw all aspects of Turner Entertainment Networks, including advertising sales. Previously, he served as President of Turner Sports from 1999 to 2003.

Mark Marshall was named President, Advertising Sales and Partnerships, NBCUniversal, in 2018. In this role, Marshall has strategic oversight of all advertising sales initiatives for NBCUniversal's NBC Broadcast Entertainment, NBC Sports, advanced advertising sales and client partnerships. Previously, Marshall held the post of Executive Vice President, Entertainment Advertising Sales Group, NBCUniversal. In this role, Marshall oversaw the combined advertising sales for NBC Broadcast Entertainment, USA, Syfy and WWE. Prior to joining NBCUniversal, Marshall held multiple advertising sales and sports positions at Turner Broadcasting between 1999 – 2013. In his most recent role at Turner, Marshall served as Senior Vice President and National Sales Manager. Prior to that, Marshall was Vice President and National Sales Manager for Turner Sports, leading the Midwest regional sales, and served as Vice President of Turner Sports Advertising Sales for the West Coast region.

Read the full press release here.



NBCUniversal

