NBC Olympics taps Comcast Technology Solutions to stream Tokyo 2020 coverage

STAMFORD, Conn., and DENVER, Colo. – NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, and Peacock selected Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) to provide multi-screen video management and delivery for its production of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, which is taking place from July 23 – August 8, 2021. The announcement was made today by Bart Spriester, Vice President and General Manager of Content and Streaming Provider Suite at Comcast Technology Solutions, and David Wilburn, Vice President, Technical and Digital Operations, NBC Sports Group.

CTS is being used to help power digital video experiences across multiple NBCUniversal platforms, including NBC Sports, NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, and NBC affiliates – and across websites, apps, and set-top box VOD services. Notably, CTSuite services used by NBC Olympics include CTS' Content Delivery Suite, Direct to Consumer (D2C) Suite, Live Linear Suite, and Video on Demand Suite.

Specifically, NBC Olympics is using CTSuite to provide centralized ingest of video assets; workflow management; video processing; linear and VOD metadata management; availability windows, content protection, and ad policies; content delivery services (CDN); video player technology with closed captioning and accessibility enhancements; and publishing across devices, sites, and apps. CTSuite is also providing the NBC Olympics team with comprehensive video data analytics and insights, along with a dedicated support and operations team committed to the success of NBC Sports' role in the Games.

