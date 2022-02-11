NBC and Verizon partner for augmented reality experience

NEW YORK – Today, NBCUniversal Content Distribution and Verizon announced a new, first-of-its-kind augmented reality experience on the Fios set top boxes featuring NBC's hit series “La Brea.”

The experience, which runs today through year end, allows fans to interact with La Brea's defining sinkhole to reveal classic objects from the television series, including the iconic Wilshire Boulevard Street sign and a baby rhino. Fans ultimately will be rewarded with an exclusive deleted scene from the series.

Customers can access the La Brea experience on their Fios set top box by tuning into channel 941 using their remote control or via the channel guide. From there, users can scan a QR code from their mobile device to launch the experience.

The La Brea experience was brought to life through Trigger XR, an award-winning XR developer studio and creative agency.

NBCUniversal Content Distribution and Verizon previously partnered on Olympic Tentpole Apps for the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympic Games. The bespoke content destinations featured Olympic videos on demand, discovery and navigation features, personalization by sport, and up-to-date standings by sport.

Read the full press release here.

