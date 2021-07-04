Sign In Register
Video/Media

NAB CEO Gordon Smith to be succeeded by Curtis LeGeyt

4/7/2021
Comment (0)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – National Association of Broadcasters President and CEO Gordon H. Smith announced today his plans to transition to an advisory and advocacy role effective Dec. 31, 2021. The organization's Chief Operating Officer Curtis LeGeyt has been named the next president and CEO of NAB effective Jan. 1, 2022.

In a video message to members, Smith said, “It has been my great honor to give the lion's roar for broadcasters – those who run into the storm, those who stand firm in chaos to hear the voice of the people, those who hold to account the powerful – and to stand with those of the fourth estate who have the hearts of public servants.” Smith joined NAB as president and CEO in November 2009. Previously, he served as a two-term U.S. senator from Oregon and later as senior advisor in the Washington offices of Covington & Burling, LLP.

LeGeyt has been with NAB for nearly a decade, during which time he led several highly successful legislative advocacy efforts on behalf of broadcasters, including the permanent reauthorization of the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act Reauthorization (STELAR), inclusion of $1 billion in RAY BAUM's Act to reimburse stations impacted by the spectrum auction repack, and successful passage of the Music Modernization Act.

Prior to assuming his current role as chief operating officer, LeGeyt served for five years as NAB's executive vice president, Government Relations. Before joining NAB, LeGeyt was senior counsel to then-Senate Judiciary Chairman Patrick Leahy (VT).

Read the full announcement here.

National Association of Broadcasters

