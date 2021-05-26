Sign In Register
MyBundle.TV adds 'Profiles' to streaming video marketplace for ISPs

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/26/2021
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – MyBundle.TV, the premier online platform connecting consumers, streaming services, and broadband partners with tools to simplify streaming television, expanded its broadband provider solutions with the launch of "Profiles," a personalized interactive streaming TV guide for consumers in MyBundle.TV's broadband provider network. MyBundle.TV currently has more than 30 broadband partners totaling more than 5.7 million customers, including industry leaders CenturyLink, WOW!, MetroNet and EPB.

Introducing MyBundle.TV's Find My Bundle and Streaming Marketplace

The addition of Profiles is an extension of MyBundle.TV's industry-leading "Find My Bundle" tool. Find My Bundle is an easy-to-use, free service that connects consumers with personalized, money saving streaming TV alternatives to traditional pay-TV packages. MyBundle.TV also offers Find My Bundle as a customized, white-labeled experience for broadband providers, helping broadband-first companies win new and retain existing high-speed data (HSD) subscribers by making it easy for consumers to get their traditional TV content through smaller streaming bundles.

Profiles adds a level of personalization and interactivity to the MyBundle.TV powered "Streaming Marketplace," a showcase for the more than 150 streaming services available through MyBundle.TV, where HSD customers can explore and sign up quickly for these services through an easy-to-use virtual video store. Now, in addition to finding new streaming services, consumers can search for and discover new TV shows and movies, identify them on their favorite streaming apps, create watchlists and more.

MyBundle.TV Profiles Features

  • Access to a personalized streaming content hub where they can discover and locate content from across all their streaming apps in one easy to use destination
  • The ability to receive tailored Movie and TV Show recommendations, as well as suggestions for new Streaming Apps, based on their viewing habits and interests
  • A way to plan what they want to watch and monitor what they're currently watching with custom Watchlists
  • What to Watch Next - A social feature that generates a list of binge-worthy shows from across their apps and interests that their friends can vote on
  • A means to easily track and manage their streaming expenses

MyBundle.TV

