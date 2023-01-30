MyBundle nets deals with 150 broadband providers covering nearly 10M households

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – MyBundle, the premier online platform connecting consumers, streaming services, and broadband providers with tools to simplify streaming television, announced today that the company’s total number of broadband service provider (BSP) partnerships has reached 150. As a result, the company’s services and solutions for broadband partners are now available to nearly 10 million household subscribers in the United States.

MyBundle offers BSPs customized online and CSR tools that aid in new broadband customer acquisition, retention and providing personalized solutions for those consumers looking to save money and simplify their streaming TV and internet packages.

Additionally, MyBundle is now rolling out its next generation feature, Streaming Choice, enabling broadband providers to bundle streaming services with internet tiers, driving both new broadband acquisition, churn reduction and increased ARPU for participating partners.

