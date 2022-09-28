Most Filipino business professionals ready to embrace the metaverse

MANILA, Philippines – A new global study commissioned by Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) has uncovered just how ready business professionals are to collaborate in the virtual world. Significantly, 99% of Filipino business professionals surveyed recognize the value of virtual meetings, and 89% would participate in work meetings in the metaverse versus existing video conferencing tools.

The study, which surveyed 15,000 business professionals across 15 countries, found 60% of Filipino business professionals surveyed recognize that virtual meetings can provide greater convenience as compared to in-person meetings, while about half (48%) agree that virtual meetings can create an environment that is easier to collaborate. Forty-four percent of those surveyed also believe that virtual meetings are less expensive than in-person meetings.

In addition, 85% of Filipino respondents can envision their organization introducing virtual reality space platforms into existing work processes, and over two-thirds (69%) think their organization will move away from today's static collaboration tools to a more immersive or virtual reality-based environment within the next three years. Similarly, 94% of Filipino business professionals would feel comfortable conducting more formal work meetings in a virtual space like the metaverse.

When asked to name the top barriers to business adoption of virtual reality platforms, Filipino respondents named network reliability (55%) followed by the belief that immersive applications/tools are not yet widely available (46%).

Read the full press release here.

CIena