More programmers hop into Canoe's ad pool

DENVER, Colo. – Four of the nation's leading national programmers – AMC Networks, Discovery, TelevisaUnivision and WarnerMedia – today announce that they have teamed up with Canoe Ventures to further enable national addressable television advertising.

As a result of these separate, multi-year agreements, Canoe will be providing enablement and ongoing campaign service assurance across its national addressable TV advertising footprint, which currently consists of Charter, Comcast and Cox enabled households.

The move is noteworthy for a few reasons. For one, it marks a major inflection point in the industry's push to bring about greater addressability by further enabling it on national programmers' ad inventory. It offers a one-stop shop for marketers looking to reach a large, unified footprint of addressable households, using aggregated viewership data and with a commitment to protecting personal information.

Scale and accessibility aside, the new agreements will also help drive better efficacy, attribution and improved frequency management.

Canoe