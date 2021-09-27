Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

More change at SeaChange as industry vet Peter Aquino takes the helm

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 9/27/2021
Comment (0)

SeaChange International, a video tech specialist that's been led by multiple execs during a years-long reorganization and restructuring period, has named a new, full-time CEO as the company claims it has at last reached a point of stability.

Now running the SeaChange ship as president and CEO is Peter Aquino, an executive with ties to the video and broadband services industry.

Peter Aquino is also serving as chairman and CEO of Spartacus Acquisition Corporation until Spartacus finalizes a merger with next-gen GPS company NextNav. (Image source: SeaChange)
Peter Aquino is also serving as chairman and CEO of Spartacus Acquisition Corporation until Spartacus finalizes a merger with next-gen GPS company NextNav.
(Image source: SeaChange)

Aquino is currently chairman and CEO of Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), and will continue to serve in that role until Spartacus finalizes a proposed merger with next-gen GPS company NextNav that's expected to close in Q4 2021.

Aquino has previously served as CEO of Internap, Primus Telecommunications Group and RCN Corp., a competitive overbuilder that is now part of Astound Broadband. Aquino is also late of Bell Atlantic (now part of Verizon).

Aquino is taking charge of SeaChange more than nine months after its former CEO, Yossi Aloni, abruptly left the company to pursue other interests.

In the meantime, SeaChange has been shifting its business from legacy hardware to one focused on software. That change has recently led to the launch of StreamVid, a new cloud-based, software-as-a-service offering that supports various streaming devices, including standalone streaming players and integrated smart TVs. SeaChange's early wins for StreamVid include Popcornflix, a free, ad-supported streaming service, and Screen iL, a premium streaming service focused on Israeli TV channels and films.

StreamVid, an offering hosted by AWS, is now considered a central component of a restructured product portfolio at SeaChange that also includes legacy, on-premises software products for broadcast TV and VoD, QAM-based video in use by cable operators, and an advanced ad-tech platform that can be used for both traditional broadcast TV and OTT-delivered streams.

Entering 'growth mode'

Aided in part by its new streaming product and strategy, SeaChange recently declared that its years-long restructuring journey has come to an end.

"The stabilization period for our company is over. We are now in a growth mode," Robert Pons, SeaChange's chairman, said on the company's fiscal Q2 earnings call earlier this month. "SeaChange is well positioned to capitalize on the intersection of the explosive growth in all things ad-tech, and all-things streaming," added Pons, who handled operating duties at SeaChange while the company conducted its CEO search.

Aquino was not available for an interview to discuss his plans and priorities or SeaChange, but said in a statement that he's joining the company at a "pivotal time in its growth."

Aquino is also coming on board as SeaChange's overall financials also show signs of improvement. SeaChange posted Q2 2022 revenues of $6.5 million, up 31% from the year-ago quarter. SeaChange also announced recently that its technology now connects more than 100 million subscribers worldwide and manages about 35,000 linear channels. Key customers on its roster include Verizon, Dish Network, Videotron, Cogeco, AT&T, Cox Communications and Liberty Global.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Migrating OSS to the Public Cloud: Why, How, and When
The urgent need for federated inventory
Why zero-touch, end-to-end network & service orchestration is a must
See how digital transformation is changing the communications industry
eBook > Master the unexpected with Nokia FP5: The power of network processor innovation
Application note > Nokia FP5 silicon innovation: The new route to remarkable in IP networking
Application note > ANYsec universal line-rate encryption for service providers
5G for the Internet of Things: Connecting Everything, Everywhere
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
September 29, 2021 Voice over 5G: The future of voice services
September 29, 2021 Number Portability – How important is it and why should I care?
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
IIoT in Power Utilities: From SCADA to Smart Grid By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor, for RAD
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
BT demonstrates architectural benefits of disaggregated network By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE