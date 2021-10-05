Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

MobiTV's sale plan gets some static on eve of auction

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/10/2021
Comment (0)

A plan to initiate the bidding for the assets of MobiTV, the bankrupt supplier of video software and services, is getting some pushback on the eve of Tuesday's scheduled auction.

Buckeye Cablevision, a MobiTV customer that sells various video, voice and high-speed Internet services under the Buckeye Broadband brand, filed a limited objection linked to the bidding procedures for the sale of substantially all of MobiTV's assets.

Buckeye's concerns are tied to the license it holds for the use of MobiTV's source code; Buckeye uses that code to deliver its video services. Buckeye contends that any buyer of MobiTV's assets should not be granted any right to interfere with Buckeye's existing license, which was set between Buckeye and MobiTV before the vendor's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

"Buckeye does not object to the auction process or procedures and Buckeye only objects to the sale of the Debtors' assets to the extent that the Debtors are seeking to sell the Debtors' intellectual property free and clear of the license Buckeye has in certain source code … or to allow a buyer to interfere with Buckeye's license to use the source code," Buckeye explained in a May 10 filing with the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. That filing references a hearing date of May 21.

MobiTV had no comment on Buckeye's limited objection. However, Buckeye's filing is not expected to hold up the scheduled timing of the MobiTV asset auction, which is currently set to begin on Tuesday (May 11) at 10 a.m. ET.

Ahead of the auction, UK-based Amino Technologies announced itself as one of the bidders for MobiTV's assets. Amino noted that an acquisition of MobiTV's assets must close by May 31, 2021.

MobiTV filed for voluntary Chapter 11 protection in early March. T-Mobile, which used MobiTV's platform to power its now-defunct TVision OTT-TV service, provided $15.5 million in debtor-in-possession financing to keep MobiTV operating through the bankruptcy process.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Accelerating Audio Processing in Wireless and VoIP Applications
Carrier Insights: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
Seamless Connectivity Fuels Industrial Innovation – Forrester Report
The importance of collaboration in creating next generation technology
Achieving low power 5G Open RAN Radios
Industrial Connectivity: Accelerating the Roadmap to Becoming Digital-First, Forrester Event
Disaggregation Ahead, Open RAN Challenges and Opportunities. A Panel with ADI, Vodafone, Facebook, Marvel
Critical Steps Telcos Can Follow to Deploy an End-to-End Open RAN Solution
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 11, 2021 5G, Innovates for Good: Latest Updates on 5G Solutions and 5G Industry Services
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 18, 2021 Pivoting to addressable ads to uplift Pay TV revenues
May 18, 2021 What is the future of the semiconductor supply chain?
May 19, 2021 Cloud-Native Marketplace for Telcos: Everything you need to know from IT to infrastructure
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NetX2025 Provides Intelligent Connectivity to Multiple Clouds By Zhang Jun, Chief Network Consultant, Huawei Carrier BG
Accelerating the Pace of Service Innovation With DelOps By Manish Varma, Core Network Services Strategy, Nokia
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
Cisco Plus: Accelerating Your Business Outcomes With As-a-Service By James Mobley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network Services, Cisco
Assuring 5G Commercial Success With Advanced Innovative Service and Business Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
Ultra-low latency streaming struggles for adoption beyond niche applications By Dan Rayburn, Principal Analyst, Frost & Sullivan; Chairman, NAB Show Streaming Summit
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE