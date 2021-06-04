Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

MobiTV bids due on May 7

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 4/6/2021
Comment (0)

If you're a company, consortium or individual interested in making a bid for MobiTV, the clock is ticking.

The deadline for all potential bidders is May 7 at 4 p.m. ET, according to a revised bid procedures order filed April 2 that ties into MobiTV's voluntary Chapter 11 filing last month.

Before that deadline, there's also an April 26 date set to designate potential "stalking horse" bids that would be set up in advance and effectively function as a reserve bid that sets the floor price for other bidders. Any objections to the designation of a stalking horse bidder would need to be filed no later than May 3.

If multiple qualified bids are received, May 12 has been set aside for an auction. Any objections to a sale must be filed on or before May 17, with replies due by May 20. If it goes that far, a sale hearing would occur on May 24 at 11 a.m. at the Delaware bankruptcy court hearing the case.

MobiTV noted in its filing that the bidding procedures balance its "interests in emerging expeditiously from these Chapter 11 Cases while preserving the opportunity to attract value-maximizing proposals" that are beneficial to its creditors and other parties of interest.

MobiTV had no further comment on the sale process. Still, the latest batch of bidding date deadlines emerge as the video streaming tech company continues to move through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring. A T-Mobile subsidiary has already agreed to pitch in $15.5 million in debtor-in-possession financing to help MobiTV get through the process.

It's not yet clear who might assemble a bid for the assets of MobiTV, whose platform is still being used by several US cable operators and telcos to help run app-based pay-TV services that, according to MobiTV bankruptcy court filings, support more than 300,000 end users.

But it's abundantly clear that T-Mobile will steer clear of the bidding after announcing last week that it will shut down its "TVision" pay-TV packages, which rely on MobiTV's platform, on April 29. T-Mobile will partner with two virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs): YouTube TV and Philo.

Other key MobiTV partners include the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), an organization that builds programming and tech deals for hundreds of independent cable operators and telcos. The NCTC forged a deal with MobiTV back in 2017 designed to help small and midsized operators migrate to app-based pay-TV services that run on a mix of new video streaming devices.

Cable One, another MobiTV customer, has pushed ahead with the launch of Sparklight TV, a new app-based pay-TV service, in a handful of markets, with more expected to join the mix this month.

While the uncertainty swirling about MobiTV is causing some of its operator partners to explore alternatives, Cable One has yet to flinch. "We continue to believe that Mobi has a good solution in the market and are closely monitoring their Chapter 11 process," a Cable One official recently told Multichannel News.

How much runway does MobiTV have left?

The $15.5 million commitment is expected to be enough to get MobiTV through the Chapter 11 restructuring process. However, recent disclosures made it appear that the company was in jeopardy of not seeing the light of mid-May. MobiTV warned the California Employment Development Department on March 18 that the company "may cease all operations as of May 2, 2021," The Mercury News reported.

But that warning, required by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, provided all employees with conditional notice of the possibility for employee termination if MobiTV's restructuring efforts fell short.

"At this time, MobiTV is not planning to cease operations, and we are continuing to operate uninterrupted throughout the Chapter 11 process, with the focus of securing new ownership or investment to emerge as a stronger Company positioned for long-term service and sustainable growth for years to come," MobiTV said in a statement to TV Technology.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Webinar: Virtualized RAN: 4G/5G Strategies, Opportunities and Pitfalls
How To Build and Operate At The Edge for CSPs
Empowering industries at the network edge (a Mobile Europe supplement)
Heavy Reading: 5G edge cloud infrastructure and security
Security in Open RAN
Rakuten: No Ordinary Telco
3 key considerations for virtual radio access network growth
EMF measurements in 5G networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Online Seminar Series
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Evolution Outlook: Innovation Trends That Will Transform Beyond 2025 By Huawei
5G Has Arrived. What Now? By Sarit Assaf, General Manager, Portfolio & Cloud, Technology Division, Amdocs
Building a Network as Fast as the Future By Kevin Delaney, Cisco
Cloud Complications, and How to Fix Them By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
True Visibility from User to Application By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Complementary security for Orange's Data and AI Ethics Council By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE