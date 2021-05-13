MediaKind hires add direct-to-consumer streaming, advertising expertise

FRISCO, Texas – MediaKind has today announced the appointment of Mark Ramberg as Group Vice President of Products, and Jeff Sherwin, as Executive Vice President, Technology Strategy & Operations. These newly created positions strengthen MediaKind's technical capabilities and strategic commitment to the burgeoning direct-to-consumer (DTC) video, advertising, and sports markets, where it continues to invest and increase its presence. Between them, Ramberg and Sherwin bring over 45 years of experience in the DTC and advertising space, having worked with companies ranging from innovative, early-stage startups to Fortune 100 giants.

As Group Vice President of Products, Ramberg will spearhead MediaKind's product management efforts to advance the DTC market and build fully integrated, cloud-based media delivery technologies for the live and on-demand streaming ecosystem. Ramberg joins MediaKind from Hulu/Disney, one of the world's largest DTC video services, where he led the product management teams that drove 11 development teams focused on live and VOD content and metadata processing, delivery, and playback engine operations. He has also previously led technology and business efforts at Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Akamai Technologies, and multiple technology startups. Ramberg will report directly to Raul Aldrey, Chief Product Officer.

With over 20 years of leadership experience in software products, technology services, and media businesses, Sherwin brings a deep entrepreneurial background and a rich history of converting ideas and early-stage initiatives into high-growth companies in the video advertising space. Among his most significant career achievements, Sherwin founded and led This Technology, Inc. which pioneered QAM and ABR video switching for advertising and content rights. Comcast later acquired This Technology in 2015, where Sherwin served as VP Advertising Technology. In his new role as Executive Vice President, Technology Strategy & Operations at MediaKind, Sherwin will report directly to Allen Broome, Chief Technology Officer.

Read the full announcement here.

MediaKind