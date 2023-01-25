Marketing exec returns to Ssimwave following IMAX deal

WATERLOO, Ontario, Canada – Saj Jamal, who has helped to shape the fortunes of blue chip and technology companies during a 30-year marketing career, has returned to SSIMWAVE as Vice President, Marketing as the company is poised to advance the filmmaker-to-fan streaming experience following its acquisition by IMAX.

IMAX is trusted by top filmmakers and studios to deliver innovative and immersive experiences. Jamal will be instrumental in building on IMAX's brand by communicating the benefits of how SSIMWAVE's Emmy Award-winning technology will advance studio-to-device delivery of content to drive new, recurring revenue and grow IMAX's global leadership in entertainment technology.

During an earlier stint as vice president, marketing for Communitech, a startup accelerator, Jamal supported the initial development of SSIMWAVE. He was instrumental in establishing the business value of the proprietary tech to the media and entertainment industry.

