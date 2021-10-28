Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Locast to fork over $32M to settle broadcaster-led copyright suit

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 10/28/2021
Comment (0)

In the wake of a court order that permanently shut down Locast, the erstwhile provider of free streams of local broadcast TV feeds is now on the hook to pay $32 million in statutory damages after agreeing to settle a copyright lawsuit brought on by ABC, CBS, Fox and NBCUniversal.

The settlement effectively ends the run of Locast, a service founded by former Dish Network exec David Goodfriend and operated by a nonprofit organization called the Sports Fans Coalition NY (SFCNY). Launched in 2018, Locast had accumulated about 3 million registered users, and was viewed by some pay-TV operators as a service that provided some leverage in their retransmission negotiations with local broadcasters. AT&T, which recently spun-off its pay-TV business, donated $500,000 to SFCNY back in 2019.

Locast's geofenced its now-defunct free streaming service, but encouraged viewers to make monthly donations to help defray operating costs. (Source: Locast) Click here for a larger version of this image.
Locast's geofenced its now-defunct free streaming service, but encouraged viewers to make monthly donations to help defray operating costs.
(Source: Locast)
Click here for a larger version of this image.

The settlement was outlined in a judgment handed down Thursday by Judge Louis L. Stanton of the US District Court Southern District of New York. It arrives more than a month after the court issued a permanent injunction that banned Locast from operating. That followed an earlier court ruling that Locast's local broadcast TV streaming service was not exempt from copyright rules.

And that all came in the wake of a December 2019 agreement made by Locast and the major US broadcasters that Locast would enter a permanent injunction if the court determined that the streaming service did not qualify for the aforementioned copyright exemption.

Locast, which suspended operations on September 2, had pinned its hopes that its local broadcast TV service would qualify for a copyright exemption typically set aside for nonprofits.

Locast, originally was available for free to registered users, with programming interrupted every 15 minutes by ads requesting donations, starting at $5 per month. Locast users who made donations did not see those program-interrupting ads. The court ultimately determined that Locast's donation-seeking efforts extended beyond what is "necessary to defray the actual and reasonable costs of maintaining and operating" the service, and that funds coming way of those donations were used to help fuel Locast's market expansions.

Locast was the latest provider to fail in its attempt to provide streams of local broadcast TV services and circumvent traditional retransmission deals. Aereo and Ivi meet similar fates.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The future of cloud native app delivery is here: what you should know
Red Hat global OSS/BSS transformation leadership (Frost & Sullivan)
6 considerations for choosing the right Kubernetes platform
On-demand Webinar: Modernized Business Operations for Regulated Environments
Design Guide: best-in-class hybrid IT infrastructure with AWS Outposts
Blueprint: optimize data exchange with AWS Outposts
eBook: Telecommunications 2021 Book of Knowledge
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 5G for Consumers – Who’s Leading the Race?
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 9, 2021 Providing customers with secure and trustworthy products and services
November 9, 2021 The Technology & Economics of Expanding Rural Broadband in the USA
November 10, 2021 CSP Journey to Cloud Native
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Solving Climate Change With Green ICT By Kerry Doyle
MTN's Ricardo Varzielas: Accelerate Innovation for Long-Term Sustainable Growth By Huawei
The Three Key Success Factors for Enterprise 5G By C114
PLDT: Congestion-Free Network Leading to Best Customer Experience By Huawei
World's First All-Optical Autonomous Driving Network White Paper Released by Huawei By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE