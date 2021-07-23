Locast launches in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH – Locast, America's only nonprofit, free, local broadcast TV digital translator streaming service, is now delivering more than 40 local TV channels via the internet – for free – to the more than 1 million residents living in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, TV market, which includes Morgantown, West Virginia. Pittsburgh is Locast's 35th market.

Pittsburgh is also home to university students, retirees, first responders and low-income households, among others, who can qualify for the Locast Cares Program – a way for users who cannot donate financially to watch their local TV channels without receiving donation-request interruptions. The program is open to the first 25,000 applicants and available for one year. Apply at www.locast.org/cares.

Locast is an invaluable free tool for residents to stay informed about major storms, health updates, local news, weather, and sports through their local broadcast TV stations. Especially in areas where over-the-air broadcast reception can be unreliable, Pittsburgh residents can use Locast to watch their local TV channels via the internet on their phones, tablets, laptops or streaming media devices.

Locast delivers dozens of local TV channels in the Pittsburgh designated market area (DMA), including WPXI NBC 11, WTAE ABC 4, KDKA CBS 2, WPGH FOX 53, PBS, PBS Kids, as well as DABL, Stadium, Antenna, CourtTV, Movies, MeTV, TrueCrime, BOUNCE, Quest, LAFF, COMET, HSN, NewsNet, Charge!, and more.

Locast.org, America's only nonprofit, free, local broadcast TV digital translator live TV streaming service, was founded by Sports Fans Coalition NY (SFCNY), a New York-based nonprofit, fan-advocacy group formed in 2017. Locast launched in 2018. SFCNY is the first local chapter of Sports Fans Coalition, Inc., which led the successful campaign to end the FCC's Sports Blackout Rule and continues to advocate for fans. Locast was named the 2020 most-improved streaming service by TechHive. As a nonprofit, Locast is supported by user donations and is available at www.locast.org.

