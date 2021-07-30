Locast launches in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – Locast, America's only nonprofit, free, local broadcast TV digital translator streaming service, is now delivering more than 40 local TV channels via the internet – for free – to the more than 2.3 million residents living in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, TV market, which includes cities from Sheboygan to Kenosha. Milwaukee is Locast's 36th market and is the second Locast market to launch in Wisconsin after streaming local TV channels in Madison in January.

Milwaukee is also home to university students, retirees, first responders and low-income households, among others, who can qualify for the Locast Cares Program – a way for users who cannot donate financially to watch their local TV channels without receiving donation-request interruptions. The program is open to the first 25,000 applicants and available for one year. Apply at www.locast.org/cares.

Locast is an invaluable free tool for residents to stay informed about major storms, health updates, local news, weather, and sports through their local broadcast TV stations. Especially in areas where over-the-air broadcast reception can be unreliable, Milwaukee residents can use Locast to watch their local TV channels via the internet on their phones, tablets, computers or streaming media devices.

Locast delivers dozens of local TV channels in the Milwaukee designated market area (DMA), including WTMJ NBC 4, WISN ABC 12, WDJT CBS 58, WITI FOX 6, PBS, PBS Kids, as well as Telemundo, Antenna, CourtTV, Movies, Azteca, Defy, Mystery, Grit, MeTV, TrueCrime, BOUNCE, World, LAFF, COMET, Charge!, and more.

Locast operates under the Copyright Act of 1976 that allows nonprofit translator services to rebroadcast local stations without receiving a copyright license from the broadcaster. The federal statute (17 U.S.C. 111(a)(5)) states that a nonprofit organization may retransmit a local broadcast signal and collect a fee to cover the cost of operations. Locast asks viewers to donate as little as $5 per month to help cover operating costs. The donation is voluntary and not required.

