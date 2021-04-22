Liberty Global's 4K Mini TV Box scores design kudos

LONDON – Liberty Global's 4K Mini TV Box has received a 2021 Red Dot Award for Product Design, making it one of the winners in the world's most renowned competition for excellent design. The Mini TV Box was introduced in 2020 as Liberty Global's smallest, greenest set-top box yet.

The Red Dot Design Awards have been in existence for over 60 years and have been become known as a mark of quality for award-winning product design with international design experts rigorously testing and assessing ergonomics, quality and functionality.

The Mini TV Box was jointly designed by Liberty Global and DE-Design, a Dutch industrial design company and longstanding partner on hardware design.

Beyond aesthetics and ease of use, sustainability is a key part of the Mini TV Box's design. At just 97 grams and with small dimensions, the box allows for a significant reduction in use of materials, of which 35% is recycled plastic. Energy consumption is an extremely low 5W, and it can be easily disassembled for refurbishment and recycling. Earlier, in recognition of its energy- and eco-friendly characteristics the Mini TV Box was awarded the 2020 Sustainability Award from Digital TV Europe.

