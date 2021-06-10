Kelly Campbell, a former Hulu and Google exec, named president of NBCU's Peacock

NEW YORK, NY – NBCUniversal today announced Kelly Campbell as President of Peacock, joining the leadership team under Matt Strauss, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, NBCUniversal, to whom she will report. In this role, Campbell will be responsible for Peacock's streaming business and work closely with leadership across NBCUniversal television, film, news, and sports on Peacock live and original programming.

Previously, Campbell served as President of Hulu, where she led the streamer's live and on-demand businesses. She joined Hulu in 2017 as Chief Marketing Officer, where she played a key role in accelerating the service's growth and momentum. Prior to Hulu, Campbell spent more than a decade at Google where she held a variety of leadership and marketing roles across the Google Ads and Google Cloud businesses. She began her career in investment banking at JPMorgan Chase.

A respected leader and innovator, Campbell has been recognized as one of Business Insider's Most Innovative CMOs, the Adweek 50, AdAge's Women to Watch and FierceCable's The Fierce 50: Executives Reshaping the Business of Pay TV, and Forbes' Most Influential Global CMOs.

She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Vanderbilt University and has a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School. Campbell will join the Peacock leadership team starting in November and will be based in the Los Angeles area.

NBCUniversal