JW Player snaps up Vualto

NEW YORK – JW Player, the leading video software and data insights platform, today announced it is acquiring VUALTO, a leading provider of live and on-demand video streaming and Digital Rights Management (DRM) solutions. The acquisition deepens JW Player's already robust offering to global broadcasters and further accelerates its vision to empower customers with independence and control in today's Digital Video Economy by offering easy-to-use, scalable video technology.

This acquisition arrives as the consumption of digital video continues its push to the mainstream. Video now comprises over 80% of all traffic on the internet, and according to JW Player data, people are consuming over two hours of digital video each day, a 40% increase since the beginning of 2020. As a result, a digital video strategy has become a 'must have' not only for broadcasters and media companies, but also for organizations of all types, including for JW Player customers in fitness (Centr app), e-commerce (Tag Heuer), sports (Miami Heat) and e-learning (GoNoodle), among others. These new entrants have a diverse range of needs and require a scalable and flexible video platform that allows them to connect and engage with their audiences on the screens of their choice. Given these dynamics, the addressable market will grow from $14B today to $50B by 2027, a 20% CAGR.

JW Player's platform combines highly-scalable video delivery with data insights from 2.7 billion unique monthly devices to help its customers achieve their business goals with video. VUALTO complements JW Player's offering with market-leading, high-end live streaming and DRM services for broadcasters. The combined result is a single platform for high-quality live and on-demand video delivery across mobile, web and OTT platforms; secure content delivery; and unique insights, intelligence and monetization features to help customers grow their revenue.

VUALTO will expand JW Player's customer base with prominent customers in the European market and elsewhere, including ITV, the UK's most popular commercial TV channel, French national public broadcaster France TV, and the European Parliament. These broadcasters join over 12,000 media companies already using the JW Player platform, including broadcasters such as FOX, BBC, CNBC, EuroSport and VICE.

JW Player

Vualto