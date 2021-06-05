Jim Riley named Stingray's president, US operations

MONTREAL – Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that Jim Riley will join its management team as President, US Operations. In his position, Riley will help shape Stingray's US strategy and enhance sales and marketing capabilities across the United States. He will support the US sales team, drive new strategic partnerships, and expand the business into new verticals.

Riley brings to Stingray 30 years of experience in media and entertainment. He has a broad range of start-up expertise and has driven business and technical innovations for VOD, and more recently OTT brands and platform partners. He is a seasoned TV and On-Demand industry veteran, and as a co-founder of Vubiquity, his team deployed the largest VOD licensing and services business in the United States supporting every studio, pay-TV network, and specialty networks, including the NFL and UFC, and the first nationwide VOD Olympics coverage.

Riley joins Stingray from Bitmax Inc., where he led the company's global product strategy, sales, and marketing. Jim was also Chief Revenue Officer at Whip Media, where he is credited with opening new territories and expanding customer verticals. A native of Rochester, NY, and a graduate of Fordham University in NYC, Jim began his TV career working at AMC, Bravo and SportsChannel. He moved to Los Angeles, California as part of E! Entertainment TV's launch team to head up digital distribution, before building and selling TVN/Vubiquity.

Stingray