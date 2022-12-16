JetBlue to offer Peacock content in-flight and on the ground

NEW YORK – JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU), the only major U.S. airline with free high-speed Fly-Fi and seatback screens at every seat, on every plane, is continuing to lead the industry in inflight entertainment by launching a first-of-its-kind partnership with NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock. Beginning Spring 2023, Peacock will become the exclusive streaming partner of JetBlue.

Customers will be able to tune into a selection of Peacock Originals, including breakout hits "Bel-Air," "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin," and upcoming series including Rian Johnson's "Poker Face" and Malcolm Lee's "The Best Man: The Final Chapters," for free from their on-demand seatback screens. In addition, using JetBlue's free high-speed Fly-Fi, customers will be able to stream Peacock's full offerings from their own devices including original series, live sports, movies, fan-favorite shows, and news. This approach builds on JetBlue's ongoing commitment to delivering a multi-screen experience onboard, which allows customers to use a range of devices simultaneously, including HD seatback entertainment, just as they would in their own living room.

As a further extension of the partnership, Peacock perks will be integrated into the airline's revamped TrueBlue loyalty program. TrueBlue members will have access to special offers on Peacock subscriptions, allowing them to earn points for subscribing to the streaming service, and will be gifted a one-year Peacock Premium subscription, included with eligible TrueBlue Mosaic status. The partnership will also offer customers innovative promotions including personalized marketing communications, experiential activations and additional surprise and delight moments.

