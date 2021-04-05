Innovative Systems debuts video transcoder

MITCHELL, S.D. – Launching a disruptive business model for independent video operators, Innovative Systems has brought to market the new InnoCoder T-40 transcoder that provides a new market option for this type of equipment.

The commercial grade T-40 platform offers real-time encoding and transcoding into industry-standard formats. The latest hardware system from Innovative is designed to support all IPTV Middleware and HLS streaming platforms, as well as other video applications.

Subscription Model is a Differentiator

According to VP of Video Engineering Jerry Weber, "We have taken a unique approach with this hardware by offering it in a subscription-based solution." Weber adds, "With over 200 operators currently using our video solutions in both IPTV, and HLS streaming, we kept hearing a need for a more reasonable pricing option in transcoding and encoding equipment, and were compelled to deliver a solution."

The T-40 offers multiple Adaptive Bit Rate profiles and is a good fit for service providers where bandwidths at the premise may vary greatly.

Innovative Systems is a leading vendor of solutions for North American communications providers with over 800 deployed systems.

