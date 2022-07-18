II-VI Incorporated and Artilux demonstrate 3D metaverse camera

PITTSBURGH and HSINCHU, Taiwan – II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in semiconductor lasers, and Artilux, a leader in germanium silicon (GeSi) photonics and CMOS SWIR sensing technology, today announced a joint demonstration of a next-generation 3D camera with much longer range and higher image resolution to greatly enhance user experience in the metaverse.

Investments in the metaverse infrastructure are accelerating and driving the demand for sensors that enable more realistic and immersive virtual experiences. II-VI and Artilux combined their proprietary technologies in indium phosphide (InP) semiconductor lasers and GeSi sensor arrays, respectively, to demonstrate a miniature 3D camera that operates in the short-wavelength infrared (SWIR), at 1380 nm, resulting in significantly higher performance than existing cameras operating at 940 nm.

II-VI provided the highly integrated SWIR illumination module comprising InP edge-emitting lasers that deliver up to 2 W of output power and optical diffusers, in surface-mount technology (SMT) packages for low-cost and high-quality assembly. Artilux's camera features a high-bandwidth and high-quantum-efficiency GeSi SWIR sensor array based on a scalable CMOS technology platform. Combined, the products enable a broad range of depth-sensing applications in consumer and automotive markets.

Read the full press release here.

II-VI Incorporated