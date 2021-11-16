IBC2021 will go live in Amsterdam, support digital option

AMSTERDAM &NDASH; IBC, the world's most inspiring content and technology event, today confirmed that IBC2021 will take place on December 3-6 at The RAI in Amsterdam. The announcement follows a decision at yesterday's IBC Partnership Board meeting to continue with the planned event because it can be delivered safely and create the essential business momentum that the industry needs.

"As content and technology companies strive to recover from the awful impact of Covid-19, IBC 2021 will be the catalyst that brings the industry together again and enables us all to get back to doing business in person," said Michael Crimp, chief executive of IBC.

To access the show, visitors will be required to show their Covid status and answer health screening questions before picking up their badge or entering the show floor. Social distancing of 1.5 metres will be in place whilst queuing for the entry check. Once inside the "protected zone" attendees will be able to move around confidently, knowing they are in a safe place.

Travel to The Netherlands remains the same as before. IBC has published a safety and operational protocol update on its website here.

IBC2021: opening times

Friday 3rd December 09:00 – 16:30

Saturday 4th December 08:30 – 16:30

Sunday 5th December 08:30 – 16:30

Monday 6th December 08:30 – 16:00

Exhibitors & Distributors will be allowed to enter the building from 08:00 and stay in the building until 18:00

Stand Parties will finish at 17:30, giving 30-minutes to clear halls). Press are allowed to enter halls from 08:00

IBC Digital

IBC2021 will lead the way in a new era of hybrid events. Whether onsite in Amsterdam or onscreen at home, the 250,000 strong IBC community will be able to engage and enjoy the insights, innovation, and interaction of the event through IBC Digital.

IBC Digital is a hybrid platform that will run in tandem with the live event, so attendees can engage with the show and enjoy all the insights, innovation, and interaction. IBC Digital will empower attendees to create their own unique IBC experience by watching content, scheduling online meetings with exhibitors and other attendees, reviewing exhibitor profiles, and inviting colleagues to live meetings.

Additionally, IBC Digital's powerful AI technology will offer personalised recommendations for sessions, exhibitors, and products, creating an individualised IBC experience for every attendee. This content will run until the end of March 2022.

Read the full announcement here.

IBC