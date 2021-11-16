Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

IBC2021 will go live in Amsterdam, support digital option

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/16/2021
Comment (0)

AMSTERDAM &NDASH; IBC, the world's most inspiring content and technology event, today confirmed that IBC2021 will take place on December 3-6 at The RAI in Amsterdam. The announcement follows a decision at yesterday's IBC Partnership Board meeting to continue with the planned event because it can be delivered safely and create the essential business momentum that the industry needs.

"As content and technology companies strive to recover from the awful impact of Covid-19, IBC 2021 will be the catalyst that brings the industry together again and enables us all to get back to doing business in person," said Michael Crimp, chief executive of IBC.

To access the show, visitors will be required to show their Covid status and answer health screening questions before picking up their badge or entering the show floor. Social distancing of 1.5 metres will be in place whilst queuing for the entry check. Once inside the "protected zone" attendees will be able to move around confidently, knowing they are in a safe place.

Travel to The Netherlands remains the same as before. IBC has published a safety and operational protocol update on its website here.

IBC2021: opening times

  • Friday 3rd December 09:00 – 16:30
  • Saturday 4th December 08:30 – 16:30
  • Sunday 5th December 08:30 – 16:30
  • Monday 6th December 08:30 – 16:00

Exhibitors & Distributors will be allowed to enter the building from 08:00 and stay in the building until 18:00

Stand Parties will finish at 17:30, giving 30-minutes to clear halls). Press are allowed to enter halls from 08:00

IBC Digital

IBC2021 will lead the way in a new era of hybrid events. Whether onsite in Amsterdam or onscreen at home, the 250,000 strong IBC community will be able to engage and enjoy the insights, innovation, and interaction of the event through IBC Digital.

IBC Digital is a hybrid platform that will run in tandem with the live event, so attendees can engage with the show and enjoy all the insights, innovation, and interaction. IBC Digital will empower attendees to create their own unique IBC experience by watching content, scheduling online meetings with exhibitors and other attendees, reviewing exhibitor profiles, and inviting colleagues to live meetings.

Additionally, IBC Digital's powerful AI technology will offer personalised recommendations for sessions, exhibitors, and products, creating an individualised IBC experience for every attendee. This content will run until the end of March 2022.

Read the full announcement here.

IBC

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Accelerate growth and innovation: a modern approach to order management
5G & Beyond for Dummies’ eBook
Transform How Your Customers Buy and Sell Wholesale Broadband Connectivity
Zero Downtime System Replacements
The Future of Distributed Cloud
Plotting Your intelligent Systems Journey
Dell Technologies Reference Architecture for Wind River® Studio
Building the Business Case for 5G
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 17, 2021 Getting Personal: How Regional & Local Service Providers Can Succeed in Video by Enhancing the Viewing Experience
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Network Automation Drives Short-Term Benefits and Sets a Foundation for Network Slicing By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
When Being Onsite Isn’t an Option: IIoT for Remote Sites By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for RAD
Accelerating Innovation in APAC Broadband Operators By Chris W Silberberg, Senior Analyst, Service Provider Transformation, Omdia
Huawei on Mission to Boost Antenna Efficiencies By Huawei
Network Automation Reduces Labour Time, Error Rates and Costs by 70% and More By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
SMBs and the Future of Fiber By Matt Davis, Independence Research
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE