Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Hulu's live TV service streams to Comcast's Flex platform

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 7/22/2021
Comment (0)

More than a year after integrating Hulu's subscription VoD service, Comcast has added Hulu's Internet-delivered pay-TV offering to Xfinity Flex, a streaming and smart home platform targeted to Comcast's broadband-only customers.

Existing Hulu + Live TV customers can access the service on Flex using their existing credentials. Customers new to Hulu + Live will be able to sign up for the service directly via Flex "in the coming weeks," Comcast said. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but it's likely that Comcast will get a piece of any Hulu business that comes through the cable operator's door.

Hulu + Live TV is the latest pay-TV service to be integrated with Flex. Comcast has also woven in Sling TV as well as the cable operator's own Xfinity Stream TV apps. (Image source: Comcast)
Hulu + Live TV is the latest pay-TV service to be integrated with Flex. Comcast has also woven in Sling TV as well as the cable operator's own Xfinity Stream TV apps.
(Image source: Comcast)

With the launch, Hulu + Live TV, a service that also includes Hulu's SVoD service and starts at $64.99 per month, becomes the second virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD) to hook into Flex. Sling TV, the Dish Network-owned vMVPD, was added to Flex roughly a year ago. Comcast has also integrated its own pay-TV streaming app with Flex, offering it as an upgrade option that effectively turns Flex into a fully fledged X1 device.

The addition of Hulu + Live TV brings another popular streaming option to Flex, a platform that Comcast has deployed to about 3.5 million broadband-only customers. Flex has also integrated several other popular subscription-based streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Paramount+ and NBCU's Peacock.

As it continues to integrate those OTT services, Comcast has also expressed interest in broadening the reach of Flex outside of the operator's cable network footprint . Such a move would put Flex in more direct competition with platforms from companies such as Roku, Amazon (Fire TV), Apple (tvOS) and Google (Android TV/Google TV).

The integration with Flex will also give Hulu's pay-TV service more exposure to Comcast's broadband base. The Disney-owned service ended fiscal Q2 with 41.6 million customers – 37.8 million on Hulu's SVoD-only service and 3.8 million on the Hulu + Live TV combo.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5G Network Strategies Webinar: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
Service Provider Outlook: Opportunities at the Customer Premises
How To Build and Operate At The Edge for CSPs
Empowering industries at the network edge (a Mobile Europe supplement)
Heavy Reading: 5G edge cloud infrastructure and security
The Journey to Virtualized RAN: Insights 2021
Success Story: TCO Reduction through Vendor Consolidation
Interactive Experience: Learn how to Evolve your Architecture and Monetize Next Generation Metro and Edge Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 4, 2021 Tech for a Better Planet Symposium
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
Huawei’s Bill Tang: Target Efforts to Protect Networks and Bring Warmth With Huawei Service By Huawei
China Mobile Partners With Huawei to Build the World's Largest IoT Support Platform By Huawei
It's Time to Be Proactive By Dean Stoneback, SCTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The impact of the ever-shifting edge By Mark Myslinski, Broadcast Solutions Manager, Synamedia
The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE