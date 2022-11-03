Hulu to add unlimited DVR to live TV service for no added cost

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – On April 13, Hulu will introduce Unlimited DVR to all Hulu + Live TV subscribers at no additional cost, unlocking limitless storage for users to record their favorite programming from across the entire 80+ channel lineup. The upcoming launch follows the addition of access to Disney+ and ESPN+ as part of a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Unlimited DVR will allow on-demand playback and fast-forwarding capabilities on recordings for up to 9 months. To date, Hulu + Live TV subscribers each received up to 50 hours of DVR storage, with an add-on option to upgrade to up to 200 hours for an additional monthly fee. Subscribers that previously purchased the Enhanced Cloud DVR add-on for $9.99 per month or Enhanced Cloud DVR + Unlimited Screens bundle add-on for $14.98 per month will transition to Unlimited DVR on April 13 and see a reduction in their monthly bills. New subscribers and existing subscribers that did not purchase any add-ons will automatically receive Unlimited DVR as part of their Hulu + Live TV subscription at no additional cost.

In addition to access to 80+ live channels as well as Disney+ and ESPN+, Hulu + Live TV includes next-day network TV shows, award-winning Originals and a massive library of on-demand hit TV episodes and movies. It is the only pay TV streaming service to provide both standalone SVOD offerings and live TV within one monthly subscription price. With 4.3 million subscribers, Hulu + Live TV remains one of the largest DMVPDs in the U.S., giving viewers the flexibility to watch on their favorite device and without long-term commitments.

