Houston, we have 'NextGen TV'

HOUSTON – Television viewers in Houston, the eighth-largest TV market in the United States, can now experience the future of broadcast television as 10 local TV stations today launched NEXTGEN TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology based on the same fundamental technology as the internet and digital apps. The new standard presents viewers with more news and entertainment choices while providing broadcasters with a more compelling and interactive way to deliver their content.

NEXTGEN TV is the first major overhaul to the Advanced Television Systems Committee's standard for receiving over-the-air (OTA) signals in 25 years. Now broadcasting in 35 markets, NEXTGEN TV is expected to reach 45% of U.S. television households by the end of the year. Today's launch marks a significant milestone, as it is the largest number of stations to transition in a single market at one time.

NEXTGEN TV can deliver:

Consistent volume across channels

Added voice clarity with Dolby's Voice +

Stunning 4K, High Dynamic Range (HDR) video

Movie theater-quality sound

Enhanced internet content on demand

NEXTGEN TV is a feature built into select new TV models manufactured by LG Electronics, Samsung, and Sony—and widely available to consumers with a rapidly growing number of television sets in homes across the U.S. While features available on NEXTGEN TV will vary by device and by broadcaster as commercial service becomes available in local markets, it is designed to be future proof, enabling a viewer's television set to advance in lockstep with technological improvements.

Houston viewers can now find 10 channels over-the-air with NEXTGEN TV: FOX Television Stations' KTXH (My Network, channel 20) and owned-and-operated KRIV (FOX, channel 26); Nexstar Media Group, Inc.'s KIAH (CW, channel 29); Univision's KFTH (UniMas, channel 67) and owned-and-operated KXLN (Univision, channel 45); ABC owned-and-operated KTRK (ABC, channel 13); Graham Media Group's KPRC (NBC, channel 2); TEGNA's KHOU (CBS, channel 11); NBCUniversal-owned KTMD (Telemundo, channel 47; and University of Houston's KUHT (PBS, channel 2).

Viewers watching these channels can look forward to enhanced television viewing provided by NEXTGEN TV as a complement to streaming platforms, as NEXTGEN TV is provided as a free OTA service to viewers.

NextGen TV