HBO Max returns to Amazon Prime Video

NEW YORK, – Prime Video Channels adds HBO Max back to its robust offerings for U.S. customers Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon today announced that HBO Max is once again available on Prime Video Channels in the U.S.

Prime customers can sign up for HBO Max for $14.99 per month. Subscribers will have access to 15,000 hours of curated premium content. Additionally, subscribers will have access to the expanded content offering that will be available in Warner Bros. Discovery's enhanced streaming service when it launches next year.

HBO Max is a one-of-a-kind streaming service, delivering unique stories, complex characters, immersive new worlds, and innovative entertainment across every genre. HBO Max delivers a great array of series, movies, and specials for audiences of all ages to love, consistently surfacing fresh, distinctive, talk-worthy programming from HBO, Warner Bros., and DC, as well as Max Originals and blockbuster films.

Prime members can subscribe with no extra apps to download beyond Prime Video, and no cable required by visiting amazon.com/channels/hbomax. The channel subscription can be canceled at any time.

Warner Bros. Discovery